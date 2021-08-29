Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 88.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 2,382.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HSC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 390,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -623.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

