Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 5,054 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

