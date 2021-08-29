Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

VERO stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

