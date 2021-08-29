VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $2.70 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.12.
VEON opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.