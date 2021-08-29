VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $2.70 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.12.

VEON opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

