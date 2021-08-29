Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VSTM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 2,320,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.93. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verastem by 316.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verastem by 1,790.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 858,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Verastem by 65,817.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

