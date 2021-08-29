Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 497,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,939. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

