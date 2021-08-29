Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

