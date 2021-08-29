Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 5.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Hasbro worth $121,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $98.45. 366,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

