Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 41,647 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 67.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,647 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.94. 727,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

