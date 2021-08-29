Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 186.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

