Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,923 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $40,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in EverQuote by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EVER opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

