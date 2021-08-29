Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of UGI worth $41,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

