Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 259,084 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $42,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.