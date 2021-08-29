Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NIHK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,401. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

