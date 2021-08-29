Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NIHK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,401. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.
Video River Networks Company Profile
