Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VINP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.21 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

