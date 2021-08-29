Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406,813 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,112 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 187,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 8,361,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,987,076. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

