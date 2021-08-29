Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 393,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,691. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.56. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

