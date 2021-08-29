VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VTGN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

