VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CRO Sells $46,115.95 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VZIO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

