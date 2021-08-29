VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.85.

NYSE:VMW traded down $10.62 on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

