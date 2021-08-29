VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOC opened at $4.26 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

