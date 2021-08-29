Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of VYGG stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. 131,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,029. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.