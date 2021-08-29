W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

WPC opened at $77.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.02.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

