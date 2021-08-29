Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $135.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.31 billion and the lowest is $133.25 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

