Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.03.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

