WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

