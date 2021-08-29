WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

