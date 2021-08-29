WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $413.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

