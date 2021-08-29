WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $41,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,830. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

