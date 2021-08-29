Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE WAT opened at $407.35 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $412.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

