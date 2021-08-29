Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 79,786 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSBF stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

