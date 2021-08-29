WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,505 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

