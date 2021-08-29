WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

