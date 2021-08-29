Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21.

