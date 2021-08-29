Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

