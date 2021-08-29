Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,822,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

