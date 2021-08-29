Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

