Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

