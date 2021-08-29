Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

