WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28.

About WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR)

WesternZagros Resources ULC, formerly WesternZagros Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based international oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring properties and exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds working interest in each of the Garmian production sharing contract (PSC) and the Kurdamir PSC.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WesternZagros Resources ULC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesternZagros Resources ULC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.