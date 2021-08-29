Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.45 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175 over the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

