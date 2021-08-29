William P. Murnane Sells 1,547 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $38,829.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.98 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $3,326,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.