Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

