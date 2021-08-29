Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 389,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

