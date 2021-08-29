Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.66. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

