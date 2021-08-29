Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

