Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $330.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.26.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $18,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

