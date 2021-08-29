Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

WK traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.11. 339,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,431. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42. Workiva has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

