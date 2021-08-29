World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $1.52. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $199.10.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $47,005.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 81.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

