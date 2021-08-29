WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 66,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,793. WPP has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

